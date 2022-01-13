Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.80 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the third quarter worth $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the second quarter worth $230,000. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.