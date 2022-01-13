Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.