Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

HBAN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

