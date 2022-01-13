Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $274.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -3.32. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

