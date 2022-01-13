Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BLIN opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

