Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 6,500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,840.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

