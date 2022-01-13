Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,025 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

