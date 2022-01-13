Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $4,540,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 11.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 304,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

