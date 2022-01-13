TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.68.

NYSE TFII opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

