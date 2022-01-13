Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

YUM opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.