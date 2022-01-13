Jennison Associates LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

