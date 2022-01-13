Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 65,744 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

OXY opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

