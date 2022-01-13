Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,699 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Xilinx worth $47,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

