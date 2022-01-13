The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

