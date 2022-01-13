FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.