FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of CTS opened at C$10.10 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 177.19.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

