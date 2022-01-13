Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Synaptics worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SYNA opened at $251.00 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.88 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.38.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
