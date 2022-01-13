Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Synaptics worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA opened at $251.00 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.88 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

