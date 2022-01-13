Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $45,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock opened at $401.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.81. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

