Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,192 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.29.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

