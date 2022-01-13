Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 46.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sprout Social by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sprout Social by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,613 shares of company stock worth $18,088,836 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

