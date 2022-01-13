Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 5.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 22.5% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vale by 14.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 689,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

