Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Prudential by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 210,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $35.64 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.