First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $8,709,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 128.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $2,746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

BATS:IEO opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.