TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.46 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.69.

Shares of DOV opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

