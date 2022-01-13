Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,264 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.