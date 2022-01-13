TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,971 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

