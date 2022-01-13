The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 66,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.0% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.