Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.