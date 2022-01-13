Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.21.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,229 shares of company stock worth $17,531,617 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day moving average of $328.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

