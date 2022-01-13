Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 235,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 154.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 71,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

