First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1,210.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SEA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after buying an additional 599,316 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $200.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.55 and a 200-day moving average of $295.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

