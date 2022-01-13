First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,891 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 666.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

