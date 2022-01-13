Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.30

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
