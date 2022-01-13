Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.30

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

