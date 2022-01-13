NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 3.14. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 78.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter worth about $2,862,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

