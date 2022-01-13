Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get LumiraDx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMDX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James started coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LumiraDx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $7,571,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $1,028,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $783,000.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.