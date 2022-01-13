Experian’s (EXPN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,108.33 ($42.19).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,195 ($43.37) on Wednesday. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($50.07). The company has a market capitalization of £29.49 billion and a PE ratio of 40.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,490.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

