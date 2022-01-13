EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $108.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.