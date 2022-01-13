Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.54.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

