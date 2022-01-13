Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

MARA opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

