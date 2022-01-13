Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRA. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.15. Kraton has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kraton during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.