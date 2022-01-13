Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MONDY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. Mondi has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

