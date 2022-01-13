JD Sports Fashion (JD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.07) price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – JD Sports Fashion was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,650 ($22.40).

12/23/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($4.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price target on the stock.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 618.89. The stock has a market cap of £10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

