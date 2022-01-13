Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

