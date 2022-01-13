Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of MLCO opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

