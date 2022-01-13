FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

BPMC stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,531. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

