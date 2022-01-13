Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 112.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.08.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

