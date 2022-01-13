FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71.

In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

