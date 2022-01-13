FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71.
In other news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.