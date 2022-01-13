Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 4.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.45. 10,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,398,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.