Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,749,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

