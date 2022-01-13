Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Increased by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

